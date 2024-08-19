Chinese Ethereum And 'Super' AI Token Emerge As Crypto Market's Best Performers With Double-Digit Gains

Neo and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance hogged the limelight Monday, emerging as the market’s best-performing cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: NEO, also called "Chinese Ethereum ETH/USD," soared more than 14% to become the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency's trading volume more than tripled to $65.04 million, indicating the buying frenzy.

For the curious, NEO is the native token of the blockchain-based platform, founded by Chinese entrepreneurs Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. Since the project incorporates smart contracts to digitize real-world assets, it is sometimes called the "Ethereum of China."

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:40 p.m. EDT) Neo NEO/USD +14.33% $10.55 Artificial Superintelligence Alliance FET/USD +11.77% $0.9056

Moreover, the AI-based collaborative token, FET, swelled more than 11% to come in second on the list of biggest gainers. The cryptocurrency recorded a 124% jump in trading volumes in the last 24 hours.

The universal token is the result of a strategic merger between three AI coins, namely, Fetch.ai FET/USD, SingularityNET AGIX/USD, and Ocean Protocol OCEAN/USD.

It was not immediately clear whether the 4.35% jump in shares of AI giant Nvidia Corp. NVDA acted as the trigger.

Why It Matters: The sharp uptick in the aforementioned coins came amid a broader market rally that saw market heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD achieve sizable gains.

Additionally, an X post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent his "favorite" cryptocurrency, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, higher by a few notches.

