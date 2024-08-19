Donald Trump Cuts Kamala Harris' Election Odds Lead To 4 Points, But He Leads In These 2 Crucial Swing States

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 19, 2024 4:21 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Kamala Harris has a 51-47 lead in the election odds over Donald Trump.
  • The total trading volume on the winner's market tallies at over $600 million so far.

Vice President Kamala Harris continues her lead over former President Donald Trump in the latest Polymarket predictions for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

What Happened: As of August 19, Harris now holds a 51% chance of clinching the presidency, while Trump trails at 47%, marking a four-point gap between the two frontrunners. This lead as the Democratic National Convention coronates the Harris-Walz ticket from Aug.19 to Aug.22 in Chicago.

4,000 delegates will formally recognize Harris as the Democratic nominee after a virtual roll call confirmed the Vice President’s nomination earlier this month.

$642.9 million have been placed in bets on the Presidential Election Winner market, up from around $600 million on Aug.15.

Polymarket also tweeted that the former President is leading the odds in Georgia and Nevada with 57% and 53%, respectively.

According to Polymarket data on the Popular Vote Winner market, Kamala Harris has a 73% chance, compared to Trump’s 26%. $107.7 million have been bet so far.

Arkham Intelligence data shows Donald Trump's crypto portfolio currently valued at $3.4 million, with $1.3 million in Ethereum ETH/USD. Swinging election odds could impact the portfolio value of Trump and the broader crypto market.

Richard Chen, a former general partner at 1confirmation tweeted that since the start of 2024, 88% of Polymarket volume has been election-related. The election winner and the market for democratic nominee have garnered the most trading volume thus far.

