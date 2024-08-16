Trump Jr. Touts 'The DeFiant Ones' — Directs Followers To Telegram Channel For Updates On Upcoming Crypto Project

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, directed followers to an official Telegram channel for accurate updates on their upcoming cryptocurrency project.

What Happened: On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr., who is the Executive Vice President of the family-owned conglomerate, The Trump Organization, addressed the intense speculations surrounding their cryptocurrency project. He urged followers to join their official Telegram channel for authentic news and updates, rather than relying on rumors.

The Telegram Channel, named “The DeFiant Ones,” showed an opening message, claiming to be the “only official” channel for Trump DeFi project. The channel’s photo was updated with Trump’s iconic image taken after his failed assassination attempt last month.

A lot of rumors are swirling about our crypto project. To get the real story and stay updated with official announcements, join our official Telegram channel. Don't rely on speculation—get the news directly here!https://t.co/wVPMEJTpKy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 15, 2024

Why It Matters: Donald Trump Jr’s post came after Eric Trump, his younger brother, hinted at the imminent launch of a cryptocurrency-based real estate project, which he claimed would disrupt traditional banking and finance.

The Trump family has been vocal about their venture into the cryptocurrency space. They have cautioned the community about fraudulent tokens claiming to be part of their official project. Donald Trump Jr. assured that the only official project will be announced directly by them, and it will be fair for everyone.

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure lists holdings between $1 million and $5 million in cryptocurrencies, tagged under "cryptocurrency wallet virtual Ethereum ETH/USD held in cold wallet."

Price Action: Trump-themed Maga (TRUMP) was exchanging hands at $2.84, down 5.33% in the last 24 hours.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

