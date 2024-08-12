Trump Praises Pro-Bitcoin Argentina President Javier Milei's MAGA-Like Economic Policies In Interview With Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump recently praised Argentina’s President Javier Milei for his economic reforms, noting similarities with his own ”Make America Great Again’ approach.

What Happened: During the highly-watched X Space interaction with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Republican presidential hopeful commended Milei, highlighting his efforts in reviving Argentina’s economy.

Trump also drew parallels with his own MAGA political movement and Milei’s policies. He also mentioned that Argentina has become a prosperous nation under Milei’s leadership.

Why It Matters: Milei, known for his pro-Bitcoin BTC/USD stance, has been a vocal advocate for the free competition of currencies. He previously stated that there would be no issues for those who wish to use Bitcoin in Argentina.

Milei has praised the scarcity-driven growth model of Bitcoin and dubbed the asset a way to return monetary power to people.

It’s worth noting that Musk also met the Bitcoin-supporting president earlier in May, after which he recommended investing in Argentina and highlighted the country’s economic progress under Milei’s leadership.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $59,428.29, up 1.37% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coin themed on Trump, Maga TRUMP/USD, jumped 5.13% to $3.17.

