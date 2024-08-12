What's Going On With Dogecoin And Shiba Inu This Week?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are looking to grind back upwards amid a mix of positive and negative factors.

What Happened: Crypto trader Kevin noted that Dogecoin is trading in a falling channel on the weekly chart. He sees a pending weekly golden cross coming within weeks and says "something big is coming soon."

The trader believes Bitcoin needs to cooperate for an upcoming rally.

#Dogecoin is still trading in this falling channel on the weekly and we have a pending weekly golden cross coming within weeks. I think something big is coming soon. Just need #BTC to cooperate. #DOGE #Crypto pic.twitter.com/KZdn8tbFWP — Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) August 12, 2024

Another crypto trader, Cantonese Cat, tweeted that Dogecoin's one-hour chart is likely to "start leaning bullish here." Based on technical analysis, "wicks and with Wave Trend Oscillator turning positive."

Etherscan data shows a movement of 137.7 billion SHIB to Binance on Aug. 11, sparking speculations on what the reason could be for such a huge movement.

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, in a recent tweet, reacted to the tweet of the Dogecoin wallet founder Jordan. Kusama reacted on a lighter note, with "Laughs in Shiba Eternity" on Jordan's tweet "Gaming on Dogecoin is coming."

Why It Matters: IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume dropped by 33% while daily active addresses decreased by 6.5%. Exchanges netflows plunged by 120.7%. Despite price volatility, 73% of Dogecoin holders are currently in profit.

U. Today highlighted that the last time DOGE trading volume raced past $1.5 billion, the meme coin peaked to a cycle high of $0.20. Dogecoin trading volume increased by 43% over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s large transaction volume surged by 127.2% and transactions greater than $100,000 more than doubled to 45 as of Aug. 11. Shibburn data shows the burn rate dropping 96% in the last 24 hours. Shibariumscan data shows a rise in daily transactions to from 1,900 to 3,490 as of Aug. 11.

