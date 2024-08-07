Trader Sold 50% Of His Bitcoin Stack, Shares Portfolio Strategy: 'Only With A Calm Mindset Can You Make It Long-Term In This Space'

Pseudonymous crypto trader Tim shared his portfolio management strategies, urging investors to maintain a balanced outlook.

What Happened: In a post on X on Wednesday, Tim’s stated that his portfolio balances risk and reward, with 50% currently invested in cryptocurrencies. He is awaiting key market signals before making further moves. The investor started his crypto trades by buying Bitcoin BTC/USD for under $20,000 at the beginning of 2023 and diversified into altcoins in the latter half of 2023.

His approach hinges on Bitcoin's performance against its all-time high. "If BTC breaks decisively over ATH on the weekly, I'll put the 50% back in," he noted. Conversely, if Bitcoin drops to support levels around $40,000-$44,000, he plans to redeploy his funds, although he views this scenario as unlikely.

A decisive break below $40,000 would prompt him to sell his holdings entirely and wait for more favorable market conditions, potentially taking a 100% return on his investment.

Why It Matters: Tim's strategy is also designed to account for market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties. "Most importantly, I want to sit out this volatility, see where global markets go, see what happens in the Middle East, and if all calms down, and Q4 starts looking good, happily join in again with the 50%," he shared.

His pragmatic approach underscores a key principle: "Only with a calm mindset can you make it long-term in this space."

He cautioned against the pitfalls of chasing quick gains, which often lead to ruin. His guiding philosophy: survive the market’s ups and downs, and substantial gains will follow over time.

Image: Shutterstock