Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama: 'I Won't Be Surprised' If Ethereum's Problems Are Fixed Quickly, Backs Vitalik Buterin's Vision

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, enthusiastically supported Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s endeavor to provide a smooth user experience across the ‘Ethereum-verse.’

What Happened: Buterin addressed the cross-Layer 2 interoperability concerns of Ethereum in an X post earlier this week. The blockchain entrepreneur expressed confidence that these difficulties will be fixed soon because developers have exhibited a lot of energy and motivation to improve them.

“I think people will be surprised by how quickly “cross-L2 interoperability problems” stop being problems and we get a smooth user experience across the entire ethereum-verse (incl L1, rollups, validiums, even sidechains),” Buterin emphasized.

In response, Kusama said, “I won’t be surprised one bit,” signaling their unwavering confidence in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Why It Matters: Kusama has been known to have occasional X interactions with Buterin. In June, Kusama hinted at big intentions for the Shiba Inu project, agreeing with Buterin’s ideas on the desired characteristics of a cryptocurrency project.

Earlier this week, Kusama supported the sentiment an analyst’s advise against selling cryptocurrencies amid a market crash. He echoed the views of Oscar Ramos, a renowned cryptocurrency investor, who suggested that the market downturn could be a buying opportunity.

Kusama’s latest response to Buterin’s Ethereum predictions was noteworthy, as it may hint at his outlook on the future of the Ethereum network and its impact on SHIB which is an ERC-20 token.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $2,527.20, up 1.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.00001377, up 0.61% in the last 24 hours.

