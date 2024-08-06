Crypto Entrepreneur Justin Sun Accumulates $36M In Ethereum: A Bullish Signal Amid Market Downturn?

Undeterred by the market downtrend, Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron TRX/USD blockchain, accumulated Ethereum ETH/USD worth millions on Monday.
What Happened: According to on-chain tracking platform Spot On Chain, a wallet linked to the entrepreneur withdrew 14,884 Ether from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, worth nearly $36 million at the time of the purchase. Interestingly, Ether has surged 3.8% since the withdrawal.
The latest accumulation brought Sun’s total Ether investments since February to 392,474, bagged at an estimated cost of $1.19 billion and a current market value of $995 million.
See Also: Peter Schiff Finds Fault With Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin Reserve Bill: ‘The Senator’s Plan Is To Create Inflation To Buy King Crypto’
Additionally, Sun deposited $49 million worth of Tether USDT/USD to cryptocurrency exchange HTX in the past three days, indicating the likelihood of further Ether accumulation.
Why It Matters: Sun’s latest accumulation of Ethereum comes after the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency recorded its worst drop in eight months on Sunday, briefly plunging to an intraday low of $2,122. That said, it made a spirited comeback by reclaiming $2,500 on Monday.
Sun’s continued investment in Ethereum comes amid market instability and personal controversy. On Monday, Sun dismissed rumors of liquidation following a significant drop in cryptocurrency prices. The speculation was sparked by a post claiming Sun’s positions had been liquidated.
Sun is one of the largest publicly known cryptocurrency investors, boasting of a portfolio worth more than a billion dollars not too long ago. However, his total wealth plunged to $885 million due to the market drop, data from Arkham Intelligence revealed.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Ether was exchanging hands at $2,508.73, gaining 8.26% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Trump Says Government Shouldn’t Be Selling Bitcoin: ‘Crypto Is Like AI, If We Don’t Build It, China Will’
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image via Ethereum
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.