EXCLUSIVE: Former White House Exec Discusses What's Next For Bitcoin, Dems After Biden Bows Out

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Moe Vela, senior advisor to Unicoin and former senior advisor to President Joe Biden, recently shared his understanding of the interplay between political events and cryptocurrency markets.

Vela, who has extensive experience in the White House under both the Clinton and Obama administrations, addressed the recent fluctuations in Bitcoin prices following Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

Democrats And Crypto: A Call For Strategic Alignment

He advised against over-interpreting these market reactions, characterizing them as standard responses to breaking news rather than indicators of deeper political implications.

“I would not read too much into any price fluctuation point when President Biden withdrew from the race; reading too much into that would be naive and misleading,” Vela stated, emphasizing the tendency of markets to react temporarily to significant news events.

Vela highlighted the need for the Democratic Party under Kamala Harris to refine its approach to cryptocurrency. With millions of crypto enthusiasts in the U.S., Vela urged the Harris campaign to communicate its stance on digital assets clearly. He noted that this demographic could be key in the upcoming election, suggesting that Democratic engagement with the crypto community could slightly influence the election’s outcome.

“I have been encouraging the Democratic Party and the now Harris campaign to be more vocal and articulate on her vision for the future of cryptocurrency,” Vela said. “It is here to stay. It is an integral part of our economy and is now essential to our banking systems.”

The Resilience Of Bitcoin And Political Perception

Bitcoin’s recovery and stability following the crypto winter have been noteworthy. However, Vela pointed out that Bitcoin no longer solely represents the cryptocurrency market. With the rise of other digital assets, including stablecoins, he urged the crypto community to focus on broader market trends rather than Bitcoin alone.

“Bitcoin still has the majority of the market share, but the market share has been declining,” Vela noted. “Many other cryptocurrencies are proliferating, bringing a little bit more confidence and familiarity to many people.”

A Unified Voice For Crypto Regulation

Vela called for the cryptocurrency industry to unify under a single trade association, similar to those in other sectors. He argued that a cohesive voice would influence policy and regulatory frameworks more effectively.

“What we are missing right now is a unified trade association that represents and speaks with one voice,” Vela stated. “We need to come together under one umbrella with one voice and a clear, concise list of what we need as a sector to grow.”

Vela proposed a “three-legged stool” approach to regulation: promoting industry growth, protecting consumers and investors, and eliminating fraudulent actors. “Regulation is good for us if it is done correctly,” he asserted. “We need a regulatory environment that is supportive, protective, and prevents nefarious behavior.”

