Kamala Harris' Participation In Upcoming Major Crypto Conference Sought By Democratic Donors

Key Democratic donors are reportedly pushing for Vice President Kamala Harris to be a speaker at the upcoming cryptocurrency conference, Permissionless. The event, which is expected to be the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency conference of the second half of 2024, is set to focus on U.S. politics.

What Happened: These donors are urging Blockworks, the organizer of the event, to extend an invitation to Harris for their event, Decrypt reported Monday. They have even offered to facilitate discussions between Harris’s representatives and the organizers.

Jason Yanowitz, the founder of Blockworks, disclosed that the donors are advocating for Harris’s participation, as they believe the upcoming U.S. presidential election could be a turning point for mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. The conference organizers are reportedly aiming to attract speakers from both sides of the political spectrum.

Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital and a prominent Democrat, is already confirmed as a speaker for the event which is scheduled from October 9 to 11. Additionally, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal and Silicon Valley investor Balaji Srinivasan are set to speak at the event.

Why It Matters: These speculations come after Harris, who is the Democratic presidential nominee, refused to participate in the recently concluded Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville.

The event, which was largely attended by Republican politicians, saw former President Donald Trump making a fervent pitch for Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrencies, even advocating for a national stockpile of digital assets.

Experts feel the Democratic Party has a significant opportunity to win back a large portion of the cryptocurrency vote in the upcoming elections after incumbent President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race but it is contingent on Harris declaring a genuine commitment to the industry's growth in the U.S.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.