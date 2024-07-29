Bitcoin, Dogecoin Erase Earlier Gains, Ethereum Holding On: 'Choppy Price Action Until FOMC On Wednesday,' Predicts Trader

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways, as Elon Musk weighs in on growing crypto adoption.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$67,266
|-1.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,309
|+1%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$186.7
|+0.9%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1294
|-0.5%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001676
|-0.4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume declining by 36.2% and a 16% fall in daily active addresses. However, exchange netflows increased by 14.6%. Currently, 93% of Bitcoin holders are making a profit, while 5% are at breakeven.
- Coinglass data shows 43,849 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations at $181.7 million. Bitcoin's open interest spiked to $37.5 billion, the highest level since June 7.
- Watcher Guru data highlighted the U.S. government moving $2 billion worth of BTC to a new address. This comes on the heels of Donald Trump saying he would create a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile and the government would keep 100% of the Bitcoin it owns if he was elected.
- The U.S. Marshall Service is sending Bitcoin to Coinbase for custodianship but not to sell. The contract is valued at $32.5 million and structured as a single-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement, with an initial ordering period of five years.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|Book Of Meme BOME/USD
|$0.01014
|+13%
|Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
|52.04
|+12%
|MOG Coin MOG/USD
|$0.000001892
|+7.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CrypNuevo is curious if the choppy price action persists until the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. He adds that whenever there is a big event like this, "markets tend to be choppy until the news come out. Big players step in with caution. Not an easy week."
Cryptoquant founder & CEO Ki Young Ju sees Bitcoin entering the U.S.
Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa predicts Bitcoin's path to $100,000 is programmed, but with some bumps on the way. He suggests, "Don’t get shaken out and lose yourself along the way."
In a cautionary tweet, crypto trader Emperor advises that buying when prices are at a big resistance, expecting a breakout is interesting but stupid. He indicates that instead, it is at that level when the market turns excited. "So many people entered at $70,000 when the entry was at $63,500."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
