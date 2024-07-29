Bitcoin, Dogecoin Erase Earlier Gains, Ethereum Holding On: 'Choppy Price Action Until FOMC On Wednesday,' Predicts Trader

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways, as Elon Musk weighs in on growing crypto adoption.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $67,266 -1.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,309 +1% Solana SOL/USD $186.7 +0.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1294 -0.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001676 -0.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume declining by 36.2% and a 16% fall in daily active addresses. However, exchange netflows increased by 14.6%. Currently, 93% of Bitcoin holders are making a profit, while 5% are at breakeven.

Coinglass data shows 43,849 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours, with total liquidations at $181.7 million. Bitcoin's open interest spiked to $37.5 billion, the highest level since June 7.

Watcher Guru data highlighted the U.S. government moving $2 billion worth of BTC to a new address. This comes on the heels of Donald Trump saying he would create a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile and the government would keep 100% of the Bitcoin it owns if he was elected.

saying he would create a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile and the government would keep 100% of the Bitcoin it owns if he was elected. The U.S. Marshall Service is sending Bitcoin to Coinbase for custodianship but not to sell. The contract is valued at $32.5 million and structured as a single-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement, with an initial ordering period of five years.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– Book Of Meme BOME/USD $0.01014 +13% Bitcoin SV BSV/USD 52.04 +12% MOG Coin MOG/USD $0.000001892 +7.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CrypNuevo is curious if the choppy price action persists until the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. He adds that whenever there is a big event like this, "markets tend to be choppy until the news come out. Big players step in with caution. Not an easy week."

$BTC update:



Choppy price action within the orange box until FOMC on Wednesday?



Yes, that's what it seems to be happening so far.



When there is a big event like this FOMC, markets tend to be choppy until the news come out. Big players step in with caution. Not an easy week 👍 https://t.co/dkNpIouvw4 pic.twitter.com/ahsqAANV9T — CrypNuevo 🔨 (@CrypNuevo) July 29, 2024

Cryptoquant founder & CEO Ki Young Ju sees Bitcoin entering the U.S.

Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa predicts Bitcoin's path to $100,000 is programmed, but with some bumps on the way. He suggests, "Don’t get shaken out and lose yourself along the way."

In a cautionary tweet, crypto trader Emperor advises that buying when prices are at a big resistance, expecting a breakout is interesting but stupid. He indicates that instead, it is at that level when the market turns excited. "So many people entered at $70,000 when the entry was at $63,500."

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock