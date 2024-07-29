Pro-Bitcoin Demographic Will Boost Trump's Vote Share By At Least 1%, Predicts Vivek Ramaswamy

Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate Vivek Ramaswamy predicted at least a 1% jump in former President Donald Trump's vote share following his massive support for the cryptocurrency industry at a recent conference.

What Happened: Ramaswamy, who was in the fray for a while as the potential Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, said in an X post Sunday that pro-Bitcoin and pro-cryptocurrency voters, who may not be represented in polls, may rally around Trump in this year’s elections.

2 predictions:

1. Trump will enjoy a boost from pro-Bitcoin & pro-crypto voters that doesn't show up in the polling, by at least 1% or more.

2. Kamala Harris will now scramble to come up with some phony "digital asset" policy framework to pander to pro-crypto voters. pic.twitter.com/3zWF079bPV — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 27, 2024

Ramaswamy posted a short video of Trump's keynote address at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, where the former President can be seen acknowledging the growing cryptocurrency demographic, and the need to be "nice" to them.

At the same time, the Republican took a stab at Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, saying that the incumbent vice president would devise a “phony” policy to win back the cryptocurrency vote.

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, announced his campaign for the presidency in the 2024 election and was viewed as a potential candidate who could defeat Trump in the primary.

Eventually, Trump rose to become the Republican candidate, and Ramaswamy also failed to secure the vice-presidential spot.

Ramaswamy has been vocal about his concerns regarding Central Bank Digital Currencies, seen as an anathema by cryptocurrency advocates.

During the recent Bitcoin 2024 conference, Trump promised to end efforts by the U.S. government to create a CBDC. Additionally, he advocated for setting up a national Bitcoin stockpile and laid out plans to make the country the cryptocurrency capital of the world.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $69,752.48, rising 3.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

