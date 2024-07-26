Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Zoom Higher As Bitcoin Conference Awaits Donald Trump's Keynote Speech

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher as the Bitcoin Conference awaits Donald Trump‘s keynote speech on Saturday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $67,835 +5% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,265 +5.2% Solana SOL/USD $182.9 +8.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1336 +10.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001689 +6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows a marginal increase in transactions greater than $100,000 from 7,583 to 7,838. Daily active addresses are up 3% over the past 24 hours. Around 93% of Bitcoin holders are in profit, 7% are at breakeven.

Coinglass data shows 35,419 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $119.3 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez cited a Coingecko survey, which shows that only 10.6% of crypto investors think Solana will exceed $1,000.

Chairman predicted Bitcoin will be worth $13 million per coin by 2045. The Michigan state pension fund disclosed 110,000 shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in its latest U.S. SEC filing.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– Conflux CFX/USD $0.1701 +21.8% Popcat POPCAT/USD $0.9407 +19% Jupiter JUP/USD $1.07 +15%

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards predicts Bitcoin to go “nuts big time soon” and expects a massive run itowards the year’s final quarter. He highlights certain factors like the halving, a post-halving correction and redistribution and expects a short-squeeze with a lot of liquidations.

The trader also pointed to smart money buying in the past two months, a strong reason to "believe prices have been kept in range before the big breakout."

Another trader predicts a breakout:

shakeout before the breakout? pic.twitter.com/wUupJvylR1 — Satoshi Flipper (@SatoshiFlipper) July 26, 2024

Emperor noted Bitcoin bouncing from the support zone but still being in a larger range where resistance is expected to come heading towards $72,000 levels. He believes $63,500 is a good buy zone. If $67,000 is held, $69,500 should be next.

On the contrary, AllStreet Bets cautioned traders that the coming week could spell a pullback and consolidation.

