Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Zoom Higher As Bitcoin Conference Awaits Donald Trump's Keynote Speech

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher as the Bitcoin Conference awaits Donald Trump‘s keynote speech on Saturday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$67,835
|+5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,265
|+5.2%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$182.9
|+8.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1336
|+10.5%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001689
|+6%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows a marginal increase in transactions greater than $100,000 from 7,583 to 7,838. Daily active addresses are up 3% over the past 24 hours. Around 93% of Bitcoin holders are in profit, 7% are at breakeven.
- Coinglass data shows 35,419 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $119.3 million.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez cited a Coingecko survey, which shows that only 10.6% of crypto investors think Solana will exceed $1,000.
- At the Bitcoin Conference, Microstrategy Chairman Michael Saylor predicted Bitcoin will be worth $13 million per coin by 2045.
- The Michigan state pension fund disclosed 110,000 shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in its latest U.S. SEC filing.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin ETFs In Japan: Franklin Templeton Partners With SBI Holdings To Launch Digital Asset Management Company
- Senator Warren Raises Alarm Over Foreign-Owned Crypto Mining Operations In The US
- 87% Of Bitcoin Conference Speakers Are Men — Why Are There So Few Women?
- Elon Musk’s X Axes Bitcoin, Crypto Emojis From Hashtags
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|Conflux CFX/USD
|$0.1701
|+21.8%
|Popcat POPCAT/USD
|$0.9407
|+19%
|Jupiter JUP/USD
|$1.07
|+15%
Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards predicts Bitcoin to go “nuts big time soon” and expects a massive run itowards the year’s final quarter. He highlights certain factors like the halving, a post-halving correction and redistribution and expects a short-squeeze with a lot of liquidations.
The trader also pointed to smart money buying in the past two months, a strong reason to "believe prices have been kept in range before the big breakout."
Another trader predicts a breakout:
Emperor noted Bitcoin bouncing from the support zone but still being in a larger range where resistance is expected to come heading towards $72,000 levels. He believes $63,500 is a good buy zone. If $67,000 is held, $69,500 should be next.
On the contrary, AllStreet Bets cautioned traders that the coming week could spell a pullback and consolidation.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.