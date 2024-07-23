Bitcoin, Dogecoin Pull Back, Ethereum Holds Steady Amid Mt.Gox Payouts: Analyst Highlights Importance of This Level During Any Unexpected Pullback By King Crypto

Bitcoin, Dogecoin dipped, Ethereum traded flat Tuesday as defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox continued to transfer funds meant to pay out its creditors.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:00 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.23% $65,877.24 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.06% $3,470.67 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -6.40% $0.1299

What Happened: Bitcoin steadily dropped during the day as Mt. Gox creditors began receiving BTC on Kraken, the entity selected as the disseminator of the funds. The apex cryptocurrency fell into the $65,000 zone.

Ethereum chopped in the $3,400 – $3,500 range as spot ETFs tracking the price of the asset debuted in the U.S. stock market. Analysts have predicted that the launch could trigger sell-offs.

About $183 million in derivatives contracts was liquidated in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for nearly 80% of the total.

Bitcoin's Open Interest dropped 2.42% in the last 24 hours, signaling the forced liquidation of longs.

Traders placing bearish bets on Bitcoin outnumbered those opening longs in the last 24 hours.

The Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index continued to flash "Greed," highlighting bullish optimism in the market.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:00 p.m. EDT) Ethereum Name Service (ENS) +9.55% $29.13 Pepe (PEPE) +2.86% $0.00001236 Ethena (ENA) +2.69% $0.4513

The global cryptocurrency market stands at $2.39 trillion, following a contraction of 2.21% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks inched slightly lower Tuesday. The S&P 500 slipped 8.67 points, or 0.16%, to end at 5,555.74. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite edged 0.06% lower to finish at 17,997.35, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.14% to close at 40,358.09.

The investor restraint was likely in anticipation of second-quarter earnings report from tech titans Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Tesla Inc. TSLA.

Analyst Notes: Widely-followed cryptocurrency trader Rekt Capital reiterated a previous analysis, noting that Bitcoin needs to hold above $65,000 or at least hold $65,000 as support for any unanticipated correction.

#BTC



Was this an unexpected pullback?



"Bitcoin needs to continue holding above $65000 or at the very least, hold $65000 as support on any unexpected pullback"

Another well-known figure in the space, Ali Martinez, highlighted King Crypto's chances of rebounding to $67,600 as he noticed a bullish RSI divergence.

However, for that to happen, the trader remarked that the $66,000 level needs to hold.

On the lower time frames, #Bitcoin is showing signs of a double bottom pattern with bullish RSI divergence. If confirmed, $BTC could rebound to $67,600.

However, the $66,000 support level needs to hold!



However, the $66,000 support level needs to hold! pic.twitter.com/NBr7xbsyMZ — Ali (@ali_charts) July 23, 2024

