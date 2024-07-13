Trump's Crypto Portfolio Takes A Hit, Robert Kiyosaki Bats For Bitcoin And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrency. From former President Donald Trump‘s significant crypto losses to the ambitious plans of Shiba Inu developers, the crypto market was anything but dull. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ continued to advocate for Bitcoin despite a seemingly unattainable prediction. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey‘s Block made a historic sale to Core Scientific, and a Bitcoin indicator suggested that the best is yet to come. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump’s Crypto Portfolio Takes a Hit: Trump’s crypto ventures have seen significant fluctuations, mirroring his political career. His public crypto portfolio, largely comprising Trump-themed meme coins and some Ethereum ETH/USD, saw a massive correction following recent market downturns. The portfolio’s impressive rally in June, primarily fueled by meme coin donations, underscores the volatility of tokens without utility amid a Bitcoin BTC/USD pullback. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu Developers Break Silence: The once anonymous leaders of the world's largest decentralized community, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, have spoken out in their first-ever interview. Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya, who once worked as an Uber driver and a food delivery courier, now lead the second most-traded cryptocurrency in 2023. They aim to make Shiba Inu the world's first trillion-dollar decentralized entity. Read the full article here.

Robert Kiyosaki Bats for Bitcoin: Despite Bitcoin’s recent sharp drop, Kiyosaki urged investors to buy more BTC and precious metals like gold and silver. He believes that these investments can transform a “bad hand” into a good one, although it’s unclear what he considers the “bad hand.” Read the full article here.

Block’s Historic Sale to Core Scientific: Block Inc. SQ, led by Jack Dorsey, made its first sale of 3 nanometer (3nm) mining ASICs to leading Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc. CORZ. This agreement is one of the largest Bitcoin mining ASIC deals in the industry in terms of hashrate. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin’s Potential Highs: Despite Bitcoin’s 17% monthly drop, a prominent technical analyst suggests that a new all-time high could be on the horizon. The Bitcoin RSI Bollinger Band % phases are reportedly the most accurate to judge a true cycle top in price. The indicator currently shows Bitcoin having completed phase 3, but new all-time highs usually occur after Phase 4. Read the full article here.

