Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Stirs Up Crypto World With Mysterious Post: 'I've Been Shy And Quiet These Past Few Years… But It's Time That Changes'

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious lead developer and co-founder of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD project, hinted at plans for the aggressive promotion of Web3 across the world.

What Happened: On Monday, the suspenseful figure took to X, formerly Twitter, to write, "I’ve been quite shy and quiet these past few years… but it’s time that changes, and we show the world the importance of Web3."

Kusama made these remarks before heading to IVS Crypto 2024, Japan's largest cryptocurrency conference. The event will take place in Kyoto from July 4 to July 6, with a focus on Web3 via gaming, entertainment, and AI.

Kusama thanked the organizers of the event, saying, "Kanpai," which is a traditional toast in Japan, often said before drinking.

Why It Matters: Shytoshi Kusama is known for sharing cryptic messages that loosely hint at prospective developments and partnerships.

He shared a similar post last month, pointing toward potential partnerships with Middle East policymakers, investment firms, and cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Prior to that, in May, he shared a cryptic ‘EVITA’ teaser, which was interpreted by many as a hint towards investments in Argentina.

His mysterious identity remains a topic of interest in the cryptocurrency world. In fact, his latest post fueled speculation in certain circles that he'd finally reveal his identity.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001719, down 1.4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via CryptoFX on Shutterstock

