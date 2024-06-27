Coinbase Shares Spike After Company Unveils Stripe Collaboration To Streamline Crypto Payouts

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move for the cryptocurrency world, leading digital asset exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and payment processing giant Stripe have unveiled a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing cryptocurrency payment solutions.

What Happened: As part of the partnership, Stripe will incorporate Coinbase’s Layer 2 network, Base, into its cryptocurrency payout products, according to a press release Thursday. Simultaneously, Coinbase will integrate Stripe as a payment method, enabling customers to buy cryptocurrencies using credit cards or Apple Pay within the Coinbase Wallet.

Stripe users will be able to use stablecoin USD Coin USDC/USD via Base, allowing for speedier cross-border transactions to over 150 countries. Furthermore, the interface would allow U.S. consumers to easily convert their fiat money to cryptocurrency.

See Also: Uncle Sam On The Move: US Government Transfers Millions In Bitcoin To Coinbase

Coinbase underscored the importance of this collaboration, stating, “These three key integrations lay a strong foundation for Stripe and Coinbase to begin building a better payment future for users around the world.”

Why It Matters: This partnership comes two months after Stripe’s re-entry into the cryptocurrency space, with a focus on stablecoins for online transactions. Stripe’s co-founder, John Collison, cited faster transaction speeds and lower fees as reasons for their renewed interest in crypto.

Meanwhile, in a major legal confrontation, Coinbase sued the SEC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, accusing them of trying to stifle the cryptocurrency industry’s access to the banking sector.

Price Action: Shares of Coinbase closed 4.39% higher at $224 during Thursday’s regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Below the Sky on Shutterstock

Read Next: Top Trader Is Long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Short Litecoin, Cardano…And Thinks Shiba Inu’s Time Has Passed

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.