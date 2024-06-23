Donald Trump Vows To End 'Joe Biden's War On Crypto,' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Surges, TrumpCoin Mystery And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Loading... Loading...

The week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrency. From Worldcoin outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum, to Argentina’s President endorsing Bitcoin, and Donald Trump’s vow to end the ‘war on crypto,’ the crypto world was buzzing with activity. Not to mention, the ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s burn rate surge and the intriguing story of TrumpCoin’s creation. Let’s dive into the details.

Worldcoin’s Impressive Performance

Blockchain-based identity verification project, Worldcoin, saw a significant surge, outperforming coins with a much higher market cap. The token spiked more than 7% in the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD remained within their ranges. Worldcoin’s trading volume also jumped 74% to $275 million, indicating significant buying pressure. Read the full article here.

Argentina President’s Passionate Pitch For Currency Competition

Argentinian President Javier Milei expressed his support for the free competition of currencies, including Bitcoin. Responding to a cryptocurrency analyst’s comment, Milei stated that there will be free competition of currencies and no problems for those who want to use Bitcoin. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Crypto Pledge

Former President Donald Trump, on his campaign trail, pledged to end President Joe Biden’s “war on crypto.” He asserted that the future of crypto and Bitcoin will be made in America, garnering cheers and applause from the audience. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu’s Potential Pump

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, often referred to as the ‘Dogecoin Killer,’ saw its burn rate and new accounts spike. The burn rate skyrocketed 84,642.4% in the past 24 hours, with more than 10 million SHIB coins burned in just six hours. Read the full article here.

The TrumpCoin Mystery

Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," alleges that Barron Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, initiated the TrumpCoin DJT/USD token with his father's consent. However, Barron Trump and his representatives have not yet made any public comments on this matter. Read the full article here.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Navdeep Yadav.