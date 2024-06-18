Donald Trump Vows To End 'Joe Biden's War On Crypto' In Another Rousing Speech, MAGA Coin Shoots Up 27%

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump delivered another impassioned address in support of cryptocurrencies, as the Republican seeks to rally support for his presidential candidature from a growing demographic.

What Happened: On his campaign trail in Wisconsin, the charismatic leader pledged to end President Joe Biden's "war on crypto," according to a video shared by several X handles Tuesday.

"We will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in America, otherwise, other countries are going to have it," Trump said leading to cheers and applause from the audience.

Why It Matters: Trump’s position on cryptocurrencies has dramatically shifted over the past several years, from wanting little to do with the token in 2021 to proclaiming his support for the asset class in 2024.

His endorsements have strengthened in the previous two months, as seen by his designation of himself as the “crypto president,” accepting political donations in cryptocurrencies, and meeting the country’s top Bitcoin miners.

The excitement around his pro-cryptocurrency stance sparked rumors of his official token launch called TrumpCoin DJT. This token, is ofcourse, different from the Maga Coin TRUMP/USD, created by the supporters of his "Make America Great Again" movement.

Price Action: At the time of writing, MAGA coin was trading at $8.98, surging 27% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

