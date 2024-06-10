What's Going On With Bitcoin-Miner Marathon Digital's Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares are moving Monday. The company announced a decrease in Bitcoin BTC/USD production for May and Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT last week.

What To Know:

Marathon Digital announced on Wednesday that it produced 616 bitcoins in May, down from 850 in April and a 50% decrease from 1,245 bitcoins in May 2023. The company also said it had increased its holdings to 17,857 bitcoins.

Marathon said it energized approximately 5,000 additional miners (c. 0.7 EH/s). Approximately 9,000 miners were reinstalled at the Ellendale facility, awaiting a return to full energization. As a result, Marathon’s operating fleet increased to approximately 246,000 bitcoin miners theoretically capable of producing 30.6 EH/s, with 237,000 miners (c. 29.3 EH/s) fully operational. In May, Marathon achieved a peak overall hash rate of 28.1 EH/s.

“In May, we mitigated the impact of the April Halving event by increasing the number of blocks won, resulting in the production of 616 bitcoin, a decline of only 27%,” said Marathon CEO Fred Thiel.

Kerrisdale Capital issued a short-seller report on peer bitcoin-miner Riot Platforms last Thursday which alleged that the crypto-mining industry is one of the worst business models for a public company due to unpredictable revenue, high capital requirements and fierce competition. The short report may have contributed to Marathon shares dipping to close down more than 7% Friday.

MARA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Marathon Digital shares are up 0.52% at $19.35 at the time of publication Monday.

