Crypto Trader Predicts Trump-Themed Meme Coin Will Go 'Berserk' Despite Pullback, Says 'Accumulate Sh*tcoins' Until Q4

Prominent crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa has made bold predictions about the Trump-themed Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD, despite the recent pullback.

What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa is confident that TRUMP will go “berserk.”

“Still bullish with this overall narrative going into [the] election and TRUMP will be talked about often by mainstream media. This goes berserk later too, in my opinion," they wrote.

The analyst also hinted at a potential price tag of $18 for TRUMP by the end of June or the beginning of July. At the time of writing, TRUMP is trading at $13.01, according to Benzinga Pro, marking a significant increase from its value of $0.0199 on Oct. 7, 2023.

Altcoin Sherpa also discussed another altcoin, Notcoin NOT/USD, noting that it is showing signs of a potential top. NOT is currently trading at $0.01937, a significant increase from its price of $0.00527 on May 26.

Sh*tcoins Over Bitcoin: The trader further advised investors to consider “shitcoins” as a potential investment until the end of 2024. He believes that Bitcoin’s dominance level will decrease by then, creating opportunities for altcoins to generate gains.

“Hard to say what the particular timing is but most alt/btc pairs are going to continue to go down imo but once Q4 rolls around, expecting $BTC.d to come down and for there to be some alt action,” they wrote.

What's Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock