Bitcoin Touches $71K Amid 'Unprecedented Inflow Access For Traditional Capital'

Bitcoin BTC/USD prices are on a tear, approaching record highs after BlackRock‘s BLK Bitcoin spot ETF achieved record-breaking inflows.

The price of Bitcoin touched $70,999 earlier today, currently sitting at $70,576, up 2.1% over the past 24 hours.

Other major cryptocurrencies also saw gains, with Ethereum ETH/USD at $3,822 (up 1.3%), Binance Coin BNB/USD at $666 (up 7.3%), and Solana SOL/USD at $168.8 (up 2.1%).

ETF Boom Fuels Bitcoin Adoption

The rapid growth of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF has been a key driver of the current rally. This ETF crossed the $20 billion mark in assets under management faster than any other ETF in history.

QCP Capital, a leading crypto research firm, highlights the significance of these developments.

“Unprecedented inflow access for traditional capital around the world will undoubtedly keep BTC price supported,” they state in a recent research report.

Thailand And Australia Join The ETF Party

The trend extends beyond the US, with Thailand and Australia also embracing Bitcoin ETFs. Thailand’s SEC recently approved the country’s first Bitcoin spot ETF, while Australia’s first such ETF began trading today.

Nonfarm Payroll Data: A Potential Catalyst?

The upcoming release of Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data on Friday is seen as a potential catalyst for further price movement. While markets currently predict no rate cuts this summer, a weaker NFP report could change that narrative.

QCP Capital suggests this could be the key to breaking Bitcoin’s all-time high.

Looking Beyond Bitcoin: Ethereum’s Turn?

QCP Capital also sees potential in Ethereum, anticipating a price surge with the upcoming launch of its own spot ETF.

They’ve even introduced a new investment strategy, the “ETH Early Delivery Accumulator,” designed to capitalize on this expected rise.

