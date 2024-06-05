Bitcoin All-Time Highs A 'Stone's Throw Away' If It Starts Closing Above This Price, Predicts Trader

After Bitcoin BTC/USD crossed the $70,000 mark, traders foresee more upside on higher timeframes but warn of potential short-term corrections.
What Happened: Crypto trader Stoic highlighted key levels and market conditions that could influence Bitcoin’s next move.
He emphasized the importance of Bitcoin’s closing price stating that a "full send is a stone’s throw away if we can start closing above $71,000."
He further noted that Bitcoin is "looking healthy from a price, momentum, and volume perspective." According to Stoic, Bitcoin has been accruing time at the top of the value area for almost two weeks.
However, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez tweeted about a potential short-term correction in Bitcoin prices, highlighting the TD Sequential indicator showing a sell signal on the Bitcoin hourly chart, which could mean a one to four hour candlestick correction for the cryptocurrency.
Also Read: Bitcoin’s Current Cycle Is Outperforming According To These 3 Metrics, Says Analyst
Why It Matters: Stoic’s insights into the price, momentum and volume suggest a potential bullish trend if Bitcoin closes above the $71,000 mark. Martinez’s warning about a potential short-term correction in Bitcoin prices is significant for traders who rely on technical analysis for their trading decisions.
Coinglass data indicates open interest growing 5% to $37.6 billion, the highest since April 9.
IntoTheBlock data notes a 4.5% decrease in Bitcoin’s large transaction volume, while daily active addresses decreased by 3.4%. At current prices, 100% of Bitcoin holders are in profit, with 69% of holders holding for more than a year.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next: Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record $887M Inflow On Wednesday, Second-Highest Ever
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.