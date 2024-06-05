Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record $887M Inflow On Wednesday, Second-Highest Ever

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin spot ETFs on June 4 recorded a net inflow of $887 million, marking the second-highest single-day net inflow in history.

Grayscale, Fidelity, And BlackRock Lead The Charge

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Investment Trust GBTC saw an inflow of $28.19 million, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC brought in $379 million, according to data from SoSo Value.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT saw an inflow of $274 million and the Ark Invest and 21 Shares ARKB also recorded a $139 million inflow. Bitwise’s Bitcoin ETF BITB netted a $61 million inflow.

These figures highlight the growing role of established financial institutions in the cryptocurrency space.

Year-to-Date Inflows Surpass $15 Billion: A Bullish Market

According to a report by Coinshares, digital asset investment products have seen inflows for the fourth consecutive week, totaling $185 million.

This momentum builds on a record-breaking May, which witnessed $2 billion in inflows. Year-to-date inflows have now eclipsed $15 billion for the first time ever.

Bitcoin Dominates, Ethereum Makes A Comeback

Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the king of inflows, attracting $148 million this past week.

Interestingly, short-bitcoin products experienced outflows of $3.5 million, further indicating positive investor sentiment towards the leading cryptocurrency.

Ethereum is also experiencing a resurgence.

Following the SEC approval of a spot-based Ethereum ETF, expected to launch in July, the asset saw its second week of inflows, totaling $11.3 million.

This positive news for Ethereum ETH/USD appears to have a ripple effect, with Solana SOL/USD also seeing inflows of $5.8 million last week.

