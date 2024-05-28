Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat Post Double-Digit Gains As Memecoins Shrug Off Dips In Bitcoin, Ethereum: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

On a day when blue-chip currencies dipped lower, memecoins continued to show strength, led by Shiba Inu and dogwifhat.

What Happened: Solana SOL-based dogwifhat emerged as the market's third-largest gainer, and the best-performing memetoken in the last 24 hours. The coin reached a six-week high and is steadily approaching its March top of $4.73.

WIF clocked $1.4 billion in volume in the last 24 hours, representing a 40% increase.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:10 p.m. EDT) dogwifhat WIF/USD +12.25% $3.72 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD +9.78% $0.00002767 Floki FLOKI/USD +9.10% $0.0002907

The second-largest memecoin, Shiba Inu, clocked double-digit gains as well, spiking to its highest value since March 10. The trading volume of the Ethereum ETH-based dog-themed token jumped 70% in the last 24 hours to $1.64 billion, higher than Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The renewed interest in Shiba Inu could be attributed to an upcoming airdrop as announced by Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead. The airdrop will reward users for participating in the Shibarium ecosystem, with the amount depending on their holdings and activities.

Why It Matters: The uptick in the memecoin space reflects the robust demand, even as large-cap coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum edged lower.

In recent weeks, memecoins have exhibited resilience despite the fluctuations in assets perceived as having higher utility.

The rally boosted the profitability of the holders of these cryptocurrencies, with nearly 62% of SHIB holders being "In the Money,", according to IntoTheBlock.

