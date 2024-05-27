This Dog Coin Is Up 53% And 'Still In Ripper Mode'... But It's Not Dogecoin

Loading... Loading...

In a recent tweet, prominent crypto trader Cold Blooded Shiller highlighted the strong recent performance of Solana SOL/USD meme coin Bonk BONK/USD.

What Happened: Cold Blooded Shiller pointed out BONK’s momentum, writing it is “still in ripper mode and compounding the argument of not getting frozen out.”

Cold Blooded Shiller stressed the importance of reacting to high-timeframe signals even when lower-timeframe prices have already surged in a day. Monday, according to him, “was the breakout of resistance, which is actually an independent signal to take position.”

Cold Blooded Shiller noted that ignoring opportunities such could lead to missed profits. Traders navigating such scenarios should look to not “get frozen out” but acknowledge the opportunity, even if it means entering with a reduced position size to ensure participation.

Why It Matters: Cold Blooded Shiller's analysis highlighted the significance of observing high-timeframe signals, especially during substantial market moves. Traders might often hesitate to enter positions when they see rapid gains on an intraday level, fearing they might be late to the party.

BONK's performance reinforces the concept, as the meme coin is up 10% on the day and 53% on the week. “BONK was always going to blow,” the trader wrote. At the time of writing, BONK is trading around $0.00003902.

In doing so, BONK has outperformed its canine rivals Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which are up 13.3% and 7.4% on the week, respectively. Millionaire trader “Bonk guy” sees “strong all-time high vibes” for BONK.

