Ethereum ETF Approved, Elon Musk Mourns Kabosu's Death, Trump Embraces Crypto Donations And More: Top Cryptocurrency Updates

The week in the world of cryptocurrencies was nothing short of eventful. From the SEC’s approval of Ethereum ETFs to Elon Musk‘s tribute to the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin, the crypto market was abuzz with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped the crypto landscape over the weekend.

SEC Greenlights Ethereum ETFs

In a move that could potentially attract mainstream investors to the crypto market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given its approval for spot Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs. This decision marks a significant step forward in the integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system. Read the full article here.

Top Trader Swaps Bitcoin for Altcoins

A prominent trader has decided to ditch Bitcoin BTC/USD in favor of altcoins, citing the potential breakout of ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu as one of the reasons. This shift in preference underscores the growing interest in altcoins among traders. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Pays Tribute to Kabosu

Tech mogul Elon Musk paid tribute to Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin DOGE/USD. Musk’s tribute has sparked reactions from the crypto community, further highlighting the cultural impact of cryptocurrencies. Read the full article here.

Trump Embraces Crypto Donations

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be accepting cryptocurrency donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogecoin, and more. This move signals the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in political fundraising. Read the full article here.

Michael Saylor’s BTC Price Forecast

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy Inc., has stated that the price of Bitcoin is still less than $0.08M, suggesting that the leading cryptocurrency is on the verge of reaching a new all-time high. Read the full article here.

