GameStop Stock Pumps, But What About The GameStop Meme Coin? (UPDATED)

Keith Gill‘s social media reappearance has pushed the GameStop stock 35% higher, but the buzz around a comeback of meme stocks pales compared to the 2,000% spike of the GameStop meme coin GME/USD.

What Happened: The GameStop-inspired meme coin on Solana SOL/USD is trading at a market capitalization of $74 million compared to under $4 million less than 24 hours ago, according to DexScreener data. Gill has followed up his tweet that set the frenzy in motion with several new tweets.

The resurgence attracted the likes and comments of notable traders, such as Hsaka, who acknowledged the surge by tweeting “gm(e).”

The news even went beyond the cryptocurrency and stocks world, with controversial influencer Andrew Tate saying “Diamond Hands Until I've Stopped Breathing.”

Why It Matters: The GameStop meme coin peaked at close to $100 million in market capitalization In February, which sparked talks of whether it could come close to the valuation of the stock.

That never materialized and the meme coin appeared to fall out of traders’ sights, only for Gill’s reappearance to spike a surge in discussions about whether meme stocks are back for good.

One commentator, in a humorous tweet, alluded that all the tactics from the book “Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham may not be relevant anymore.

The surge of GameStop also prompted other Solana meme coins with company themes, such as AMC (AMC/SOL) and Reddit to spike 5,400% and 56%, respectively.

Meme coins are up 6.9% on the day with Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD trading 6% higher, while Pepe PEPE/USD surged by 10%.

Dog-themed meme coins Dogwifhat WIF/USD and Bonk BONK/USD are also up 4%, respectively, while Floki Inu FLOKI/USD spiked 7%.

