'Shiba Inu On Solana' Bonk In For An 'Explosive Rally,' Millionaire Trader Predicts

Crypto trader Unipics, also known as “Bonk Guy,” shared his bullish outlook on Bonk BONK/USD, forecasting an imminent explosive rally.

What Happened: “Bonk guy” attributes BONK’s recent weakness, particularly on weekends, to the ongoing vesting of tokens to OpenBook users. Every Friday, 161 billion tokens, worth around $4 million, are released, creating a significant source of sell pressure. However, with less than two weeks remaining until the vesting period ends, the trader anticipates a shift in market dynamics.

Despite the recent challenges, the trader highlights BONK’s impressive performance in 2023, noting that it was the best-performing meme coin of the year. In the past year, Bonk hit a peak of over $2 billion in market capitalization, despite many market participants believing it to be "dead."

Why It Matters: “Bonk guy,” who gained notoriety for riding a trade from five to eight figures, emphasizes the inherent volatility of meme coins, stating that they can be "insanely volatile, both to the upside and downside." He predicts that when BONK rallies next, it will trigger a fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors, causing the token to "absolutely rip."

The analysis highlights the significant impact that vesting periods and token releases can have on the price action of cryptocurrencies, particularly meme coins.

The meme coin has witnessed a significant surge in its performance and strengthened its position in the top six of the meme coin table. It is currently valued at $1.6 billion, up 14.5% month-over-month, compared to Dogecoin’s 20% and Shiba Inu’s 15% drops, respectively.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BONK was trading at $0.00002444, up 2.5% in the past 24 hours.

