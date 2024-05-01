Bitcoin Tops Returns In All Asset Classes Amid 'Repeatedly Disappointing Inflation Data': Mohamed El-Erian Shares Insights On Market Volatility

Loading... Loading...

Renowned economist Mohamed El-Erian shared a comprehensive table of financial returns for major assets and asset classes, highlighting the volatility of the market in April.

What Happened: El-Erian, in his post on X, acknowledged the challenging market conditions in April, despite the solid year-to-date returns. He noted the significant repricing of Fed cuts due to consistently disappointing inflation data.

“While April proved to be the toughest month so far in 2024 for some of them, the year-to-date returns remain solid overall — especially given the extent to which markets have repriced their expectations of Fed cuts in response to repeatedly disappointing inflation data,” El-Erian wrote.

He shared a table, covering the performance of major indices from 2020 to Apr. 30, which shows diverse results across different asset classes and regions. Notably, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been the top performer in all asset classes.

The indices covered include the DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Stoxx Euro 600, FTSE 100 Index, Shanghai Composite Index, NIKKEI 225 Index, Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s journey has been particularly volatile, with a 303.95% surge in 2020, followed by a 64.21% drop in 2022. However, it made a strong comeback in 2023 with a 153.32% gain. As of Apr. 30, its year-to-date performance stands at a solid 39.09%, demonstrating its resilience amidst market fluctuations.

Why It Matters: El-Erian’s insights come at a time when the Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates steady, emphasizing the need to allow more time for restrictive monetary policies to bring inflation towards the Fed's 2% goal. This decision has had a significant impact on market dynamics.

"The inflation data received so far this year have been higher than expected," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said today, adding that it is likely that gaining greater confidence in disinflation will take longer than previously thought.

Addressing concerns about potential rate hikes due to recent inflationary pressures, Powell said: "I think it's unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike. We'd need to see persuasive evidence that our policy stance is not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation sustainably down to 2% overtime. That's not what we think we're seeing."

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s historical data suggests a potential 99% surge, according to a prominent crypto analyst. This insight, combined with El-Erian’s observations, underscores the complex dynamics at play in the current market.

Price Action: Bitcoin is currently priced at $57,635, marking a 1.08% decrease over the last 24 hours. However, it has seen an impressive 30.48% increase since the beginning of the year, according to the data from Benzinga Pro.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.