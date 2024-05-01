Bitcoin's Historical Data Suggests A Potential 99% Surge, Says Crypto Analyst: 'Time To Buy The Dip!'

As the cryptocurrency market continues to experience turbulence, Bitcoin BTC/USD might be on the brink of a significant upswing, according to historical data.
What Happened: Ali Martinez, a prominent crypto analyst, took to social media platform X to share a promising insight. Martinez highlighted the potential for a substantial Bitcoin surge, based on historical trends.
“The last three times the #Bitcoin 30-day MVRV dropped below -9% in the last two years, the price of $BTC surged by 64%, 63%, and 99%, respectively. The #BTC 30-day MVRV is currently at -11.6%, suggesting it may be time to buy the dip!” Martinez wrote.
The MVRV ratio, which divides an asset’s market capitalization by its realized capitalization, is a pivotal metric in the crypto space. A higher MVRV ratio typically indicates a greater potential profit, potentially leading to increased selling pressure.
See Also: How Did Shiba Inu Become The ‘Dogecoin Killer?’ Crypto Whale Thinks ‘Its Mission’ And This One Factor Were Key
Why It Matters: This insight comes at a time when the crypto market is facing significant challenges. On the same day, Bitcoin’s value dropped below $58,000, triggering losses for other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.
Moreover, crypto research firm 10x Research has predicted a further 20% drop in Bitcoin’s value, citing the differing risk management approaches between institutional investors and retail traders.
However, if Martinez’s analysis holds true, Bitcoin could be on the verge of a remarkable recovery. This is particularly noteworthy in light of concerns raised by analysts about potential selling pressure from retail “degens” who bought Bitcoin ETFs at around $58,000.
Price Action: Bitcoin is currently priced at $57,635, marking a 1.08% decrease over the last 24 hours. However, it has seen an impressive 30.48% increase since the beginning of the year, according to the data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Are Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Due A Bounce? This Trader Sees ‘Bull Flag’ Forming For One Coin
Image Via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.