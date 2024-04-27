As Bitcoin Plunges, Whale Makes Waves With $77.67M Deposit Into Kraken

Loading... Loading...

Lookonchain, a prominent crypto analyst, recently reported a significant Bitcoin BTC/USD deposit by a whale into the Kraken exchange.

The move is notable due to the size of the transaction and the whale's previous accumulation.

What Happened: According to a tweet by Lookonchain on Thursday, a whale deposited 1,200 Bitcoin, equivalent to $77.67 million, into the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange. The transaction occurred just 43 minutes prior to the tweet.

The same whale had reportedly accumulated 24,755 BTC, valued at approximately $1.68 billion, between March 1 and April 15.

The average purchase price during this period was $68,051 per Bitcoin.

According to the data from CryptoQuant, exchange inflows from Bitcoin whales have surged to their highest point in five months.

This indicates that significant holders are keen on cashing in their profits, possibly signaling an imminent substantial price correction.

Why It Matters: Large-scale transactions, often called "whale" activity, can significantly influence the cryptocurrency market.

This particular whale's recent deposit into Kraken, following an extensive accumulation period, could potentially impact Bitcoin's price and trading volume on the exchange.

Lookonchain, which provided the Bitcoin address associated with the whale, allows traders and analysts to monitor account activity. This transparency is a key feature of blockchain technology and can offer valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

