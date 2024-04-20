Latest Bitcoin Halving Could Cost Miners Billions Of Dollars In Revenue: Report

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, the Bitcoin BTC/USD network underwent its fourth halving since 2012, a pivotal event that halved the mining reward — the amount of Bitcoin awarded for validating transactions.

This reduction from 900 to 450 Bitcoin per day is critical to prevent inflation and maintain Bitcoin's cap at 21 million tokens.

Occurring every four years, this halving aims to balance the creation of new tokens with the overarching goal of sustainability and value retention.

Despite Bitcoin's price stability around the $64,000 mark following the halving, the event has significantly impacted miners, potentially jeopardizing billions in annual revenue.

This challenge arises as the reward for mining efforts has been drastically reduced, although a continued rise in Bitcoin's price could mitigate these effects, reported Bloomberg.

The halving, anticipated by the market, had a minor immediate impact on Bitcoin's price but a dramatic increase in transaction fees, spiking over 730% to $250 before settling at $164.

The halving's intent, as envisioned by Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, is to counteract inflation, ensuring the digital currency remains a robust store of value.

Also Read: If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin During The May 2020 Bitcoin Halving, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Supporters of the original cryptocurrency, like MicroStrategy Inc. Chairman Michael Saylor, argue that it serves as a superior store of value compared to traditional fiat currencies, which they claim are more susceptible to inflation.

This concept resonates with advocates who view Bitcoin as a superior alternative to fiat currencies, particularly during heightened inflation.

Past halvings have sparked significant bull markets for Bitcoin, driven by a decreased supply of new tokens against rising demand, notably from new exchange-traded funds holding the digital asset.

Yet, this recent halving was largely expected, and analysts believe any possible price surges were already priced into the market.

Loading... Loading...

The broader implications of the halving extend beyond immediate price effects, particularly for the mining sector. The update necessitates a strategic shift for mining companies facing reduced revenue amidst high operational costs. Analysts predict a potential consolidation within the industry, favoring publicly traded firms with better access to funding and advanced mining equipment.

The mining landscape may evolve further as Bitcoin approaches its cap, shifting the revenue model towards transaction fees.

The next halving, slated for 2028, will continue this trend of reward reduction, further testing Bitcoin miners' resilience and adaptability to diminishing returns.

Now Read: Crypto Analyst Predicts 119% Surge In Bitcoin, Citing Promise Of Spot ETF And Upcoming Halving: 'We've Got More Visible Demand'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.