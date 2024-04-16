Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $36M Net Outflows, Grayscale Bleed Continues

Loading... Loading...

Investors appear to be exercising caution in the crypto market, with data revealing significant outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs on Monday.

What Happened: The total net outflow amounted to $36.67 million, highlighting a hesitant sentiment despite a brief Asian rally, according to data from SoSoValue.

Amid these outflows, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC reported a staggering $110 million withdrawal, marking a continued trend that has seen its historical net outflows reach $16.38 billion.

Conversely, BlackRock‘s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT experienced a substantial influx, with a net inflow of $73.40 million, suggesting diverging investor confidence within the crypto ETF space.

These fund movements occur against a backdrop of fluctuating market conditions.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD price initially surged to nearly $67,000, buoyed by news of Hong Kong’s approval of BTC and ETH ETFs, signaling robust Asian market optimism.

However, the sentiment was short-lived as global events, including geopolitical tensions and subsequent risk-off shifts in the US trading session, dragged Bitcoin’s price down below $63,000 once again.

Adding to the complexity, Ethereum ETH/USD options markets have shown signs of distress, with ETH risk reversals turning sharply negative.

This indicates a bearish sentiment among traders, particularly in the near term as the market remains short ETH gamma.

Such positioning suggests that any major price moves in Ethereum could be significantly magnified, making the current market particularly precarious for ETH investors.

Why It Matters: In light of these conditions, trading strategists at QCP have recommended sophisticated instruments such as Sharkfins to navigate the market’s uncertainty.

These strategies, which are designed to limit downside while capturing potential upsides within a specified range, are becoming increasingly popular.

For instance, a Bullish ETH Sharkfin offers a maximum payout of 57% per annum if Ethereum prices stay within the $3500 to $3900 range by June 2024, reverting to full principal return if prices move outside this range.

