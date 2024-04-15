Bitcoin, Stablecoins, Tokenization: BlackRock's Crypto Strategy Explained

Loading... Loading...

BlackRock BLK, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under mangement, has been steadily building a multifaceted crypto strategy.

What Happened: Token Terminal, a research firm specializing in digital assets, has analyzed BlackRock’s approach to digital assets.

The company segments the crypto world into three primary categories:

Crypto assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD

Stablecoins such as USD Coin USDC/USD

Tokenized assets, exemplified by BUIDL, an onchain money market fund

The firm not only owns a significant stake in the Bitcoin Trust through its iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, boasting $18 billion in assets under management, but it also holds interests in Circle, the issuer of USDC with a circulating supply of $32 billion, and in Securitize, the transfer agent for BUIDL which manages $300 million in assets.

Bitcoin’s Strategic Utilization

Focusing on Bitcoin specifically, BlackRock recognizes several inherent benefits that bolster its appeal:

Its internet-native structure providing global accessibility.

Its utility in cross-border transactions enhancing transactional efficiency.

Its capped supply serving as a hedge against inflation.

The asset management giant is actively leveraging Bitcoin's attributes to offer novel products like IBIT IBIT to its worldwide clientele, hinting at plans to expand its crypto product offerings to include other major assets like Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD.

Also Read: Arthur Hayes: ‘That Was The Dip, Now We Rip,’ Asks 490K Followers What Coins To Buy

Loading... Loading...

Blockchain As A Transformative Technology

Beyond individual cryptocurrencies, BlackRock views blockchain technology as a revolutionary tool capable of overhauling traditional capital markets.

The potential benefits identified include operational capabilities around the clock, enhanced transparency and accessibility for investors, and reductions in fees with faster settlements.

Anticipating future trends, Token Terminal suggests that BlackRock might develop its own blockchain to consolidate the recordkeeping of its extensive holdings into a unified, interoperable, and transparent ledger, mirroring strategies employed by major platforms like Coinbase with their Base Layer-2 blockchain.

What’s Next: This strategic embrace of digital assets by BlackRock signals a significant shift in how traditional financial powerhouses are preparing to integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency into their operations.

Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 19 will likely delve into these developments.

Participants will explore how BlackRock's strategies could set precedents for asset management within the crypto sphere, potentially discussing the impacts of large-scale adoption on global financial systems.

Read Next: Move Over Shiba Inu, Doge: OKX Lists Soaring Memecoins WIF And MEW

Image: Shutterstock