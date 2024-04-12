Spot Bitcoin ETFs Parry $124M Grayscale Outflow, Notch $91M Net Inflows On Thursday

Loading... Loading...

Net inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs reached a notable high on Thursday, at $91.27 million, led by a substantial injection into BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, which alone accounted for approximately $192 million.

What Happened: This influx contrasts sharply with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, which experienced a net outflow of $124 million, underscoring a shifting investor preference within digital asset funds, according to data from SoSoValue.

While IBIT enjoyed record inflows, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust faced a steep decline in holdings.

Analysts suggest that investors might be favoring ETFs that reflect current Bitcoin prices over trusts like GBTC, which do not allow for direct redemption into Bitcoin and have historically traded at a discount to net asset value in bear markets.

The pronounced net inflow into BlackRock's IBIT exchange-traded fund comes at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market is showing signs of stabilization and modest recovery.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating around the $71,000 mark, a significant recovery from its previous fluctuations.

Why It Matters: This trend of significant net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, particularly in a fund like IBIT, indicates a growing bullish sentiment among investors, who appear to be increasingly confident in the stability and future upward potential of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other major cryptocurrencies.

Such movements are also reflective of a larger trend where traditional financial institutions and their clients are progressively embracing digital assets.

