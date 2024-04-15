Bitcoin Surpasses $66,000; Core Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $66,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD recorded gains, trading above the key $3,200 mark this morning.

Core CORE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celestia TIA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.42 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.1%. BTC was trading higher by 2.6% at $66,180 while ETH rose by around 5.7% to $3,234 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Core CORE/USD

Price: $2.12

24-hour gain: 51.2%

AIOZ Network AIOZ/USD

Price: $0.7909

24-hour gain: 29.6%

Neo NEO/USD

Price: $22.64

24-hour gain: 22.2%

Pendle PENDLE/USD

Price: $6.84

24-hour gain: 21.2%

Render RNDR/USD

Price: $9.20

24-hour gain: 18.5%

Ondo ONDO/USD

Price: $0.9534

24-hour drop: 17.8%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.2866

24-hour drop: 17.7%

Beam BEAM/USD

Price: $0.02956

24-hour drop: 17.6%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.08

24-hour drop: 16%

Losers

Celestia TIA/USD

Price: $10.14

24-hour drop: 5.3%

