Bitcoin Surpasses $66,000; Core Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $66,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD recorded gains, trading above the key $3,200 mark this morning.
Core CORE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celestia TIA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.42 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.1%. BTC was trading higher by 2.6% at $66,180 while ETH rose by around 5.7% to $3,234 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Core CORE/USD
Price: $2.12
24-hour gain: 51.2%
AIOZ Network AIOZ/USD
Price: $0.7909
24-hour gain: 29.6%
Neo NEO/USD
Price: $22.64
24-hour gain: 22.2%
Pendle PENDLE/USD
Price: $6.84
24-hour gain: 21.2%
Render RNDR/USD
Price: $9.20
24-hour gain: 18.5%
Ondo ONDO/USD
Price: $0.9534
24-hour drop: 17.8%
The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.2866
24-hour drop: 17.7%
Beam BEAM/USD
Price: $0.02956
24-hour drop: 17.6%
Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.08
24-hour drop: 16%
Losers
Celestia TIA/USD
Price: $10.14
24-hour drop: 5.3%
