Top Crypto Trader Sees 'Tremedous Buying Opportunities' In Altcoins, Shares His Top 10 Picks

Renowned cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe identified a list of top 10 altcoins offering significant buying opportunities amidst a market dip.

What Happened: In an X (formerly known as Twitter) thread on Wednesday, van de Poppe highlighted the current market conditions, noting the altcoin market capitalization has seen a correction but still holds potential for more gains. He added that although minimal, "altcoins are not dropping against Bitcoin, it’s just Bitcoin correction."

Van de Poppe also pointed out Bitcoin dominance is peaking and many altcoins were heavily undervalued in their Bitcoin valuations. He emphasized that real money was made during these times, not when everything is soaring.

He cited Chainlink and Celestia as the top two among others as altcoins provide massive opportunities for investors:

Chainlink LINK/USD : Valuation is currently at a cycle low, and with a 40% drop from its peak, it provides a buying opportunity.

: Valuation is currently at a cycle low, and with a 40% drop from its peak, it provides a buying opportunity. Celestia TIA/USD : A relatively new project that could be a massive gainer of this cycle, down 61% from its peak, opening room for further buys.

Van De Poppe pointed to further promising altcoins:

Arbitrum ARB/USD : Experienced a massive unlock in the prior month leading to selling pressure. Strong Layer 2 rollup system which could be one of the strongest gainers.

: Experienced a massive unlock in the prior month leading to selling pressure. Strong Layer 2 rollup system which could be one of the strongest gainers. Polkadot DOT/USD : Valuation is still at a cycle low. Polkadot 2.0 was released, indicating strong progressive growth for the ecosystem.

: Valuation is still at a cycle low. Polkadot 2.0 was released, indicating strong progressive growth for the ecosystem. Cosmos ATOM/USD : Still correcting down, making it the most undervalued project, but still has "potential impact of a bullish divergence on the weekly timeframe."

DYDX DYDX/USD, WooNetwork WOO/USD, Sei (CRYPTO SEI), Skale Network and Covalent CQT/USD are among the other altcoins that are expected to generate profits for investors.

What’s Next: In conclusion, the trader stated: "You don’t need to have the smallest gems to have a high return. Time the markets well and you’ll do fine."

