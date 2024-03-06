'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Next Stop For Bitcoin Is $300K 'The Biggest Mistake You Can Make Is...'

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: On Friday, renowned “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki expressed his bullish sentiments on Bitcoin BTC/USD via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He advised against procrastination, emphasizing the importance of investing even if the initial step is as little as $500. Kiyosaki anticipates Bitcoin to reach $300,000 per unit in 2024.

Earlier in the week, Bitcoin had touched its all-time high, rallying past the $69,000 mark, driven by the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. However, the cryptocurrency faced a sharp decline of 10% on Tuesday.

Bitcoin traded between $62,848.67 and $67,637.93. At the time of writing, the apex cryptocurrency was 4.23% below its all-time high of $69,170.63, which it hit on Tuesday.

Bitcoin has shot up 55.83% since 2024 began, the rally has largely been propelled by the approval and listing of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s bullish stance on Bitcoin isn’t a new development. He has previously positioned Bitcoin as a solution to the “worsening” banking crisis and a potential weapon against central banks’ spying attempts via Central Bank Digital Currency.

Additionally, Kiyosaki credited Bitcoin for “kicking the fake US dollar’s b*tt and bringing integrity back to money” when the crypto rallied to $64,000.

Despite Tuesday’s downturn, Kiyosaki’s recent tweet suggests his faith in Bitcoin’s potential remains unshaken.

Price Action: It should be noted that Bitcoin traded 3.8% higher at $66,090.35 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro data. If it is to reach $300,000, as Kiyosaki predicted, it will have to rally another spectacular 353.92% from this level.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

