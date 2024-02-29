'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Credits Bitcoin For 'Kicking The Fake US Dollar's B*tt' As Apex Crypto Breaches $64K

Loading... Loading...

Bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki on Wednesday lauded Bitcoin BTC/USD for its rally to $64,000, marking the highest point it’s reached since November 2023.

What Happened: Kiyosaki in a post on X said, "Thank you BITCOIN for doing your job….kicking the fake US dollar's b*tt and bringing integrity back to money."

Bitcoin saw a surge in value on Wednesday, rising 9.5%—its most significant leap in a single day since late October. The rise comes amid growing interest in Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on Wall Street.

Kiyosaki is a well-known Bitcoin advocate and has endorsed BTC several times.

On Feb. 23, Kiyosaki addressed concerns about potential volatility in the Bitcoin market.

In a post on X, he shared his strategy, saying, “I am often asked ‘What happens if Bitcoin crashes?’ My reply is the same for Bitcoin, gold or silver. My reply is ‘I would be happy and I would buy more, once the crashing stops.’ All market crashes are, are assets going on sale.”

Why It Matters: Earlier in January, the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author said that he believes Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by mid-2024.

After the SEC approved Bitcoin ETFs, Kiyosaki upgraded his stance on Bitcoin, adjusting his previous price target from $120,000 to $150,000. "BITCOIN ETF. Yay. Glad I bought years ago. Bitcoin to $150k soon,” he posted.

Confirming his confidence in the cryptocurrency, Kiyosaki revealed an acquisition of five additional Bitcoins early in 2024.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $61,759, up 8.22% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

