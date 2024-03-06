Anthony Scaramucci Says 'Stay Patient' With Bitcoin Amid BTC's Soaring Price: 'I Think You'll Be Well Rewarded'

Loading... Loading...

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House Communications Director, offered insights into the future of Bitcoin BTC/USD. He also shared advice for investors.

What Happened: Scaramucci discussed Bitcoin’s global adoption during CNBC’s “Last Call” and its potential for future growth. He recalled that Tesla and Amazon experienced a lot of oscillations before they became successful. He added that Bitcoin is “still immature” and needs at least six to 12 months of stabilization.

“We have 5% adoption of Bitcoin globally,” he said, comparing Bitcoin’s current boom with the time when Web 1 emerged around 1999 and evolved over the decades.

“If you stay patient with $BTC and you have it appropriately sized in your portfolio, so you’re not looking at these oscillations, I think you’ll be well rewarded.”

See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Kusama Echoes Dot Com Era Ahead Of Key Launch As SHIB Tops Charts: ‘Can Get There, But Only With Your Help’

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments come at a time when Bitcoin is experiencing significant volatility. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency soared to a new all-time high of $69,170.63 before experiencing a 10% drop, marking its steepest daily decline since November 2022. Despite this, many analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin, with some even predicting a potential rise to $140k in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the recent market movements have sparked a range of speculations, including concerns about flash crashes, market illiquidity, and profit-taking behaviors. Despite these uncertainties, the cryptocurrency community continues to closely monitor Bitcoin’s performance and future potential.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Soars 90% In A Single Day — But These Indicators Are Flashing ‘Sell’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.