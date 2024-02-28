'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Pumps 34% On $180M Trading Volume: Could An Exchange Listings Be Next?

Loading... Loading...

Solana’s memecoin darling Dogwifhat WIF/USD continues its price rally, confirming predictions of a much bigger leg up ahead.

What Happened: In the past 24 hours, Dogwifhat surged 34% taking its price to an all-time high of 77 cents, with trading volume expanding by 41% to $180.9 million. The memecoin is riding high on the broader crypto market rally, as Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time since November 2021.

With a valuation of $770.9 million, WIF has managed to secure the fifth position among meme coins by market cap.

Based on DEXScreener data, WIF boasts $8 million in liquidity and 22,703 transactions in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Dogwifhat Up 23% As This Solana Darling Ranks 5th By Memecoin Mcap: 'The Doge Of This Cycle,' Says Crypto Expert

Why It Matters: Content creator and investor, Jake Gagain, sees the meme coin peaking at a market cap of $1 billion very soon. He notes around 46,500 holders in the WIF community.

The significant gains of other meme coins ballooned their market cap by 16.1% to $28.9 billion in the past 24 hours, based on Coingecko data.

Notably, Solana’s total value locked increased to $2.2 billion as of Wednesday, compared to $1.97 billion as of Feb. 21, based on DeFiLlama data.

Nick Ruck, COO of ContentFi Labs, mentioned that these meme coins “often pump following blue-chip rallies” due to a lack of narratives. Additionally, traders are repositioning from Ethereum and Bitcoin to altcoins, as reported by CoinDesk.

Heavily-followed trader Hsaka Trades sees listings on centralized exchanges coming soon:

Loading... Loading...

Solana SOL/USD influencer Ansem shared a screenshot of Bitcoin and Dogwifhat gains, implying that "hard money and silly money" are increasing fast.

While a trader took a long position on WIF and earned significant profits, one should be cautious about meme coin trading, as sudden price swings could dent investors’ portfolios.

Read Next: Dogwifhat On Fire With 125% Gains After ByBit Listing: 'WIF Is The Next BONK' Says Analyst

Photo: Shutterstock