'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Wears Bull Run Hat: 32% Rally Has A 'Much Larger Leg Higher' Ahead, Says Trader

Solana’s "Shiba Inu killer" Dogwifhat WIF/USD gained 32% in the past 24 hours off the back of a Bitcoin rally of 5.5%.

What Happened: Based on Coingecko data, the top dog-themed coins by market cap surged 5% to a combined market cap of $20.9 billion in the past 24 hours. Dogwifhat topped the charts with its 32% rally to $0.45.

While in mid-February, the memecoin ranked fifth among dog-themed memecoins by market cap, it currently holds the fourth position behind Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Bonk BONK/USD.

Launched in 2023, Dogwifhat is inspired by a Shiba Inu dog wearing a pink hat.

Why It Matters: Analysts see a continuation of the bullish rally ahead.

"Degen & Angel Investor" DeFi.Pope indicated in his recent post that WIF now boasts 50,000 holders.

Crypto trader, TheFlowHorse tweeted:

Another X user stated, “even the htf trend has flipped bullish. this dog is going to 1 and then 10.”

The wider market rally is reflected in memecoins gaining in price with Pepe PEPE/USD attracting significant attention from analysts and traders.

