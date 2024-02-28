Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Curious About Conspiracy Theory-Inducing Denver Airport Murals: 'I Have To See...For Myself

Loading... Loading...

The lead developer of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Shytoshi Kusama, expressed interest in the peculiar murals at the Denver Airport.

What Happened: Shytoshi Kusama asked about the whereabouts of the murals in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

These murals have sparked numerous conspiracy theories, as detailed in a Denver Post article, which states that Denver International Airport has been shrouded in conspiracy theories for over two decades, fueled by its peculiar mix of bold public art, unconventional architecture, and notorious construction problems.

It reportedly contains murals hinting at a New World Order takeover or alien invasion, the airport has become a focal point for speculation. While these theories predate the airport’s 1995 opening, they gained further traction through media coverage and shows like Jesse Ventura’s “Conspiracy Theory.”

Despite efforts by the airport to debunk these ideas, they’ve embraced the speculation, even organizing events like a “Conspiracy Month” exhibit. However, most theories are easily disproven, with explanations ranging from misinterpreted artwork to playful architectural elements.

In response to the Shiba Inu developer’s query about the location of these murals, one X user said they were “every where at the airport,” to which Shytoshi Kusama gave a cheeky reply.

Why It Matters: Kusama’s query coincides with the rise of Shiba Inu by 7.2% to the $ 0.00001 level, as reported in a Benzinga article on Tuesday. This upward trend is part of the ongoing altcoin season, a period when investors diversify their holdings or seek higher returns in alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Shiba Inu.

It should be noted that Shiba Inu is based on Ethereum ETH/USD and is viewed by some as a Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer. Cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are classed as meme coins.

Additionally, Kusama has previously emphasized the convergence of virtual communities and real-world businesses, particularly through the Shiba Inu platform, Shibarium. This platform represents a significant development in the cryptocurrency space.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Shiba Inu traded 5.4% higher at $0.00001086, according to Benzinga Pro data.

