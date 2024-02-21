Tucker Carlson Claims Boris Johnson Quoted $1M In 'US Dollars, Gold Or Bitcoin' For An Interview About Ukraine

Loading... Loading...

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, on Tuesday, alleged that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for $1 million for an interview about Ukraine.

What Happened: Carlson, who had previously interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, shared this information with Glenn Beck on Blaze TV, insisting that he does not back Putin’s regime.

“So I’m over in Moscow, I’m waiting to do this interview, it gets out that we’re doing it, and I’m immediately denounced by this guy called Boris Johnson,” said Carlson.

Carlson told Beck that Johnson labeled him “a tool of the Kremlin. So I put in a request for an interview with [Johnson], because he’s constantly denouncing me.” Carlson noted that his requests were initially turned down but continued to pursue an interview after returning from Moscow, leveraging his connections.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: According to Carlson, an adviser to Johnson ultimately responded with a financial demand. “Finally an adviser gets back to me and said, ‘He will talk to you, but it’s going to cost you a million dollars.' He wants a million in U.S. dollars, gold or Bitcoin – this just happened yesterday or two days ago!” Carlson said.

Carlson compared Johnson’s demand to his recent interaction with Putin, “I said, ‘I just interviewed Vladimir Putin – I’m not defending Putin, but [he] didn’t ask me for a million dollars!'”

Photo by L.E.MORMILE on Shutterstock

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $51,591, down 0.73% over the past 24 hours, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?