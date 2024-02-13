Bonk, Pepe Print Double-Digit Weekly Gains: Why Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Should Be Concerned

Loading... Loading...

Fueled by Bitcoin's rally to $50,000, Bonk BONK/USD and Pepe PEPE/USD printed significant weekly gains of 23.5% and 17.6%, respectively.

What Happened: The weekly gains of Bonk and Pepe easily surpass the single-digit gains posted by Dogecoin DOGE/USD (2%) and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD (5%).

Bitstamp, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, announced today, Feb. 13, the listing of Pepe.

Lunarcrush data shows the meme coins by social activity are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with 12,500 and 11,300 users, respectively. Bonk and Pepe are ranked third and fourth, with 9,470 and 7,920 users respectively.

Bonk is ranked third by market capitalization among meme coins, with a market cap of $757.3 million, while Pepe ranks fifth with $450.2 million, according to CoinGecko data.

Also Read: 'In Search Of The Next DOGE' — Crypto Analyst Michael Van de Poppe Shares His Take On Solana's BONK Meme Craze And Floki's Real-World Assets Bet

Why It Matters: Analysts on social media are bullish on Bonk and Pepe:

Long-term investor, Reed Carson took to X to highlight that the PEPE chart looks clean and is giving out super bullish vibes.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a technical Buy signal on the Pepe chart on Feb.10:

Solana meme coins have been on trending for quite some time now. However, as fast as the tokens witness rallies, investors resorting to profit-taking leads to a significant price drop in the tokens.

Often boosted by celebrity endorsements or memes based on current events, these meme coins have gained popularity on the Solana network thanks to its fast and low-cost transactions.

CoinGecko data indicates the total valuation of Solana meme coins stands at 1.2 trillion, with a 24-hour trading volume of 185.8 million.

What's Next: Another Solana meme coin seeing strong gains is Dogwifhat, which is up 80% on the week and is expected to rally further.

Read Next: Crypto Analyst Predicts Pepe Coin 'To Be Breaking Out' As Price Escapes Bearish Channel

Image: Shutterstock