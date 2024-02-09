'Dogecoin Killer On Solana' WIF Up 50% In 3 Days: 'WIF About To Rip,' Predicts Analyst

Loading... Loading...

Solana blockchain meme coin, Dogwifhat WIF/USD is up 50% in three days.

The so-called easily outperforming top meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

What Happened: Dogwifhat rebounded from its local bottom around $0.17 and is trading around $0.25, according to Coingecko data. Trading volumes expanded by 72%, reflecting the traders rising interest in the token.

Bitfinex, a leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of WIF, with deposits open from Feb.7, 2024. Withdrawals on the exchange open on Feb.9.

Solana is up 6.4% on the week and is trading around $105, contributing to positive sentiment around the "Dogecoin killer."

Why It Matters: While the crypto community buzzed with excitement over dogwifhat after a viral video showed a Wall Street bronze bull wearing a 'S---coin' hat, "MacroCRG expects more upside:

Another analyst, Cactus Capital, stated that putting a hat on a dog is one of the most “significant innovations in the realm of cryptocurrency in recent years.”

One X user also suggested that if the dog still has a hat, you should buy more. If not, selling should be considered:

Technical analyst Web3Quant predicts WIF is "about to rip" and sees the "Bonk BONK/USD playbook" playing out.

Whether or not dogwifhat will gomainstream, or mirror the success of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remains to be seen. However, traders have made quick and significant profits from the token and other meme coins.

Image: Shutterstock