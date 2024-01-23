'Vivek Wanted This:' Trump Pledges Yet Again To Reject CBDCs, Calls Them 'Dangerous Threat To Freedom'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

What Happened: Speaking to the crowd, Trump stated, “Vivek wanted this: I will never allow the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency,” referring to Vivek Ramaswamy, a pro-cryptocurrency Republican candidate who ended his campaign after a lackluster performance in the Iowa caucuses.

Trump has consistently criticized CBDCs at earlier campaign stops, emphasizing the potential dangers. He asserted, "This would be a dangerous threat to freedom, and I will stop it from coming to America." Trump argued that CBDCs could grant the federal government excessive control over individual finances, stating, "Such a currency would give a federal government absolute control over your money. They could take your money, and you wouldn't even know it was gone."

Why It Matters: The withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another CBDC opponent, from the presidential race has left Trump unchallenged in this stance.

DeSantis, who endorsed Trump after ending his campaign, highlighted, “It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Trump another chance. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge.”

Last week, during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Trump made clear his opposition to the United States adopting a CBDC, emphasizing his commitment to protecting individual financial freedom.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $39,699 down 3.08% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

