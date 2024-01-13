Weekly Crypto Recap: Bitcoin Etfs, SEC Twitter Hack, And Holdings Of Big Names

Loading... Loading...

The past week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrencies, with high-profile industry figures sharing their crypto holdings and significant developments unfolding related to Bitcoin ETFs. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that kept the crypto market buzzing.

Scaramucci Hails Bitcoin ETF Approval. Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump-era White House Communications Director and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, expressed his desire to be a ‘ceremonial buyer’ of Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs after the SEC’s approval. The former communications director is bullish about Bitcoin’s future, predicting it could surpass its previous all-time high of $69,000 by next year. Read the full article here.

SEC Twitter Account Compromised. The SEC confirmed that its official Twitter account was hacked, leading to a false announcement about Bitcoin ETF approvals. The tweet has since been retracted, and SEC Chair Gary Gensler clarified that no such approval had been granted. Read the full article here.

See Also: Musk ‘Open To The Idea Of Using Bitcoin On X,’ Reveals Personal And SpaceX Crypto Holdings

Musk Open To Bitcoin Use On X. Elon Musk, in a conversation with Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, stated he’s open to the idea of using Bitcoin BTC/USD on X. The Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO did not dismiss the concept during an X Space event. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Cathie Wood Shares Personal Bitcoin Holdings. ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood revealed for the first time that a significant portion of her personal net worth is invested in Bitcoin BTC/USD. She stated that her personal financial investments include both her firm's private funds and cryptocurrencies, primarily Bitcoin. Read the full article here.

Crypto Prices Surge Post Bitcoin ETF Approval. Major cryptocurrencies witnessed a surge after U.S. regulators approved Bitcoin ETFs. Firms like BlackRock BLK, Fidelity, and Grayscale are among the dozen companies that have applied to establish BTC ETFs. After the announcement, Bitcoin’s price surged past $47,500, leading to a rally in other altcoins. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets. The self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer’ Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its token burn rate increase by over 27,500% in 24 hours. Around 9 billion SHIB tokens were moved to a "dead wallet," effectively pulling these tokens out of circulation. Read the full article here.

Photo by Chinnapong on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Triple Whammy: Ex-President’s Niece Says ‘Donald Has Never Met A Challenge He Didn’t Cower Away F

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.