'Bitcoin To $150K Soon,' Says 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki In Light Of Potential Bitcoin ETF Approval

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has amended his Bitcoin BTC/USD forecast, raising his target for the cryptocurrency from $120,000 to $150,000.

What Happened: Anticipating the potential introduction of a Bitcoin ETF, Kiyosaki took to X to express his satisfaction with his prior investment decisions, stating, “BITCOIN ETF. Yay. Glad I bought years ago. Bitcoin to $150k soon.”

Discussing precious metals, Kiyosaki said: “Gold to the moon as Central Banks buy, store, and never sell. Silver to crash as silver stackers sell to pay bills, caused by rising inflation. Great news for silver stackers. Time to buy more as silver crashes.”

He continued with a critical stance on fiat currency, “It's all good news except for losers who save fake fiat US dollars. I will be buying more gold, silver, & Bitcoin with fake dollars.”

His confidence in Bitcoin’s rise follows his July prediction which was $120,000 for BTC.

Why It Matters: Last week, Kiyosaki, a Bitcoin proponent, advised on X to stay informed about Bitcoin’s future developments, particularly pointing out the significance of the Bitcoin halving event: “A Bitcoin halving is fast approaching. Please pay attention to Bitcoin halving,” he advised.

In previous statements, Kiyosaki implied that Bitcoin holders might fare better financially compared to those sticking with traditional savings, labeling them as “fake money savers.”

Earlier in the month, Kiyosaki revealed a personal financial strategy: despite being in debt of $1.2 billion, he holds an unorthodox view towards the potential consequences. “If I go bust, the bank goes bust. Not my problem,” Kiyosaki openly declared in an Instagram Reel.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $46,147. down 1.16% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

